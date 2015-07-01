Kidd Kidd Arrested Before XXL Freshman Concert In NYC

The controversy surrounding Kidd Kidd being selected as an XXL Freshman continues, sort of. The G-Unit rapper was arrested in NYC last night, moments before he was set to perform on stage at the Best Buy Theater.

No worries, though. 50 Cent and G-Unit, who were scheduled to be Kidd Kidd’s special guests at the XXL Freshman concert, performed in his place.

Ferrari used his time on stage to slander former buddy Sha Money XL for not bailing Bobby Shmurda out of jail.

There is still no word on to why exactly Kidd Kidd got pinched. Check out footage of the rapper getting hauled off on the flip.

According to TMZ, NYPD has been looking for Kidd Kidd since February for allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman in a domestic dispute.

Bruh…

