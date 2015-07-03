Eminem Turns Action Hero In “Phenomenal” Video, Chats With John Malkovich

Eminem drops the video for “Phenomenal,” his new single off the Southpaw soundtrack.

Actually, it’s more like a short film as Marshall Mathers turns into an action hero as he wakes up in a hospital and dishes out fades while making his escape. He then has a chat with John Malkovich before going on his way, ducking more goons during a car chase in the process and eventually reuniting with Dr. Dre, of course, after jumping out of a damn helicopter.

The video premiered on Apple Music, thus the copious amount of Apple Watch plugs.

Watch the video for “Phenomenal” below.

[H/T Miss Info]

https://dailymotion.com/video/klv3U2JHEBV4SkbRTAy?autoplay=0&logo=0&info=0&hideInfos=0&start=0&syndication=209752&foreground=&highlight=&background=

Photo: Insterscope