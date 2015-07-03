Run The Jewels & Q-Tip Announce Beats 1 Shows

Apple Music launched earlier this week and the rollout has been just as robust and streamlined as one would expect from the powerhouse company.

One of the most enticing announcements with the rollout was Beats 1 radio, which features programs hosted from the likes of Dr. Dre, Drake, Pharrell, Jaden Smith, HOT 97’s Ebro Darden and more; all under the guise of BBC’s Zane Lowe.

Not to be left out on the festivities, Run The Jewels have just announced their own weekly radio show on Apple Music’s new global radio station tonight and airing every Friday at 6pm PST / 9pm EST. The attention grabbing duo were reportedly hand-picked for the station by Zane Lowe himself and the program will serve as Beats 1’s only non-studio produced show on the station, seeing that the group have become natural rolling stones thanks to their continuous popularity and world tours. Trackstar the DJ will serve as the show’s producer and mixer.

Legendary MC Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest has also been called to action on Abstract Radio which airs directly after at 7pm PDT / 10 pm EST.

Photos: WENN, Beats 1