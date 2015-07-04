Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Jump Joe Budden On Twitter [Photos]

For much of the year, Joe Budden, alongside IFWT’s Marisa Mendez, has operated a very candid podcast titled I’ll Name This Podcast Later. Throughout the hour-long segments, the Slaughterhouse member openly shares his opinions just like any voice of the free world without consequence.

That was, until he happened to address Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s current celebrity romance without an ounce of chill.

The money turned the Philly rapper into a monster but Joey couldn’t help but notice that Milly was playing it rather tame while performing with his girlfriend at last week’s BET Awards.

On the 20th episode, Budden made the piercing comment, “Part of my problem with that is Meek’s music is too hard,” he said. “Meek’s music is too hard for me to look at him with this f*cking sappy f*ck-sh*t. Be the hardcore guy that I’m sure she was attracted to at some point. It’s nasty. I hate everything about it.”

And that wasn’t all.

“I’m glad a dark skin guy is behaving this way. Light skinned guys…we’re not moving like that. Light skinned guys….we’re used to getting a bad b*tch,” Budden continued. “He’s all….like this bitch just stepped off of f*cking Mars and is like the only girl. I hate it all. But I do appreciate them for keeping the hope of love alive.”

It didn’t take long for word to get back to both Nicki and Meek they lit up his Twitter mentions with passionate responses. Meek, who is poised to earn his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, let the jokes fly and called up on his millions of followers for memes. The Pinkprint–who was tweeting all the way from Finland–made sure to throw epic shade on his “podcast” by simply saying the word. Budden attempted to clarify his position on his commentary but also put it out in the open that the MMG soldier didn’t actually want to take the riff to wax.

Flip through the gallery below to see the full slanderous timeline of events.

