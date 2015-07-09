Drake Got Chubby Kids & Rob Ford Look-A-Likes For The “Energy” Video [PHOTO]

One of the most popular records on Drake’s groundbreaking mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late was the semi-opener “Energy.” And like clockwork, it appears said track is slated to get an accompanying video.

However, instead of the popular artist standing in the darkened streets of Toronto with Jamaican goons like the track evokes, he’s reportedly flipping the script and looking to go the weird and engaging route.

XXL got wind of a purported casting call for the “Energy” video which appeared to have taken place between May 3-4 of this year. Ashley Hallihan, the casting director for the Revolver Films production, rattled off a list of demands for the shoot including chubby kids of ages ranging between 8-12-years-old, models who don’t mind having Drake photoshopped on their faces and crack rock-smoking mayor Rob Ford stand-ins.

Great music is all about taking risks and from the makeup of the upcoming “Energy” video, it will be an event, for better or worse. If there’s hate, he likely won’t see it because going online isn’t part of his day.

Peep the alleged “Energy” video casting call below.

—

Photo: WENN