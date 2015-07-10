Future Announces Dirty Sprite 2 Release Date, Drops “Blow A Bag”

Members of the #FutureHive are no doubt rejoicing. Atlanta rapper/crooner Future announced the release date of his next project, Dirty Sprite 2.

Per 2015 protocol, the “Tony Montana” rapper dropped the iTunes pre-order info on Twitter last night. July 17 is when fans will be able to get their hands on the album.

Recently, Meek Mill hinted that he and Future have enough music together to drop a mixtape. Also, Future will be dropping a documentary called Like I Never Left—that sounds like Big Rube narrating in the teaser below.

Oh yeah, he also dropped a newMetro Boomin, Southside & Sonny Digital-produced song called “Blow A Bag.”