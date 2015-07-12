Ace Hood’s Baby Mama Blasts Him For Being 7 Months Behind On Child Support [Photos]

Let Shanice Sarratt tell it, Ace Hood is a deadbeat daddy. During a recent Instagram rant, the self-proclaimed “southern girl” got lost in her feelings and vented how the Florida rapper is allegedly seven months delinquent in ponying up child support for their young daughter.

“If my baby’s daddy is your #MCM [Men Crush Monday] then you should help him pay his child support. You don’t want him to go to JAIL do you??” she complained before adding a dagger of an hashtag, “#7monthsbehindandcounting.”

“Some of y’all ni**as need to call ya baby momz & ask they boyfriend what they want for fathers day,” she continued in a separate Instagram post, utilizing that classic Kermit the Frog meme.

After the posts began to pick up steam, Ace Hood seemingly responded indirectly tweeting, “The truth will Reveal itself. #BlessU.” Sarratt deleted the posts which likely alludes to angry phone call and some sort of resolution. Hustle, hard.

Peep the “deleted posts” and some of Ace Hood’s recent spending activities in the gallery below.

