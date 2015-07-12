Is Dr. Dre Giving Us A Taste Of Detox On The Straight Outta Compton Soundtrack?

It’s a well-known fact that Dr. Dre has all but retired from crafting albums, especially with his new executive position at Apple. However, with the upcoming Straight Outta Compton film poised to break ground and set the record straight for “The World’s Most Dangerous Group,” it is being reported that the legendary producer has somewhat been reinvigorated in creating the movie’s soundtrack.

MTV recently caught up with director F. Gary Gray at San Diego Comic-Con 2015, who spilled the beans that the Straight Outta Compton soundtrack will be more than just remastered recordings of “Dopeman.”

“Dr. Dre, it took him fifteen years to step out and say, ’I want to do music again’ in the way that he’s doing it. The soundtrack is insane. Seriously, it’s incredible,” Gray revealed.

“He went deep and you can hear some of his influences, with jazz and soul and a little bit of funk. And Kendrick Lamar is on, Eminem; a lot of great guest stars,” he continued. “But it’s really Dre and how he’s evolved and how he’s matured as not only a person, but as an artist. It’s deep and it’s great.”

As for the movie, expect it to answer questions outside what fan’s can learn on the Internet.

“The details, the stories, the authenticity that you get and you can draw from these guys, it goes beyond googling what happened in the Death Row days or googling what happened when the group broke up,” he said. “And I think that’s what people want to see.”

The thought of Straight Outta Compton soundtrack will appear exclusively on Apple Music is pretty much automatic. Catch the film in theaters on August 14, 2015.

Photo: Real 92.3