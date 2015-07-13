OG Maco & Curtis Williams “Holeman & Finch,” Juicy J ft. G.O.D. “Pardon Me” More | Wired Tracks 7.13.15

OG Maco commented on how Future’s druggy lyrics influence young fans, sparking tons of Twitter chatter in the process. But any longtime fan of the rising ATLien knows he doesn’t hold his tongue, which can be heard on “Holeman & Finch.”

Produced by Cookin Soul, the track is the first release from Maco and Curtis Williams of Two-9’s upcoming collaborative project OG Danco and is titled after the former’s favorite restaurant in Atlanta.

Stream “Holeman & Finch” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also hear a fresh collab from Juicy J and Chicago newcomer G.O.D., song from Lion Babe, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Juicy J ft. G.O.D. – “Pardon Me”

Rich Homie Quan – “Break a Table”

Joell Ortiz & !llmind – Hallelujah

Lion Babe – “Impossible”

Tragedy Khadafi ft. KRS-One & A.G. – “Modern Day Gangsta”

SHIRT – “Cuba”

Despot – “House of Bricks”

MADEINTYO ft. Tommy Genesis – “BIWIA”

Jay Dot Rain – “Still”

Papoose ft. Remy Ma & Ty Dolla $ign – “Michael Jackson”