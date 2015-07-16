Future ft. Drake “Where Ya At,” YG “Twist My Fingaz,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.16.15

In less than seven hours time, #FutureHive will rejoice to the bellowing trap sounds of Future’s third studio album, Dirty Sprite 2.

Drake provides the sole guest appearance on track three, “Where Ya At,” which can be heard in Wired Tracks below. There, you’ll also find YG’s new heater “Twist My Fingaz,” a Cool Kids “reunion” called “Super Squad,” and more.

Photo: Instagram

YG – “Twist My Fingaz”

Chuck & Mike – “Super Squad”

YG ft. Krayzie Bone – “Cash Money”

Tony Moxberg ft. Styles P – “For This Paper”

Method Man ft. Redman – “Straight Gutta”

Sheek Louch – “Got Damn”

Ramaj Eroc ft. Noname Gypsy – “I Love You”

SiR ft. Fat Ron – “In the Sky”