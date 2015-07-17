B.o.B & Sevyn Streeter Don’t Really Consider Themselves As A Celebrity Couple [VIDEO]

Celebrity couples are highlighted even more these days, especially since social media plays a big role in visibility of these relationships. Despite the added pressure, B.o.B and Sevyn Streeter insist they are just like any couple.

“We’ve had some highs and some lows–and some arguments,” admits B.o.B to Hip-Hop Wired regarding the madness known as the BET Awards. Still, Bobby Ray, 26, knows how to keep it grounded when dealing with the industry and his lady.

Sevyn Streeter also thinks the term celebrity couple is “a really weird title.” It’s another grounded approach from a versatile artist who spends her free time encouraging students to get involved in the arts.

Watch B.o.B and Sevyn talk life as regular celebrity couple in the video above.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired