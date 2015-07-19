A Slizzard Sanaa Lathan Ends The Night On French Montana’s Lap [VIDEO]

French Montana has clearly been working his way through the ranks of Hollywood and his journey has led to a movie star riding high on his lap.

Last night in Hollywood, Diddy and the Cîroc Boys overran Playhouse nightclub and Sanaa Lathan was their guest of honor. After a couple of shots of the premium vodka, all three celebrities began to get a little loose with their activity–and Instagram postings.

As the party waned and it was time to go home, Diddy posted a since-deleted video which showcased a clearly party-weary Sanaa Lathan sitting on Frenchie’s lap and rubbing the hairs on his chinny-chin-chin.

As The Perfect Man star prepped for the freakin’ weekend, she posted an alluding message on her Instagram revealing that was indeed going to let it all hang out.

Stars bumping stars in nothing new in Hollywood. It’s only a story when it gets put in front of the world’s face. Not saying Sanaa Lathan and the Bad Boy rapper’s did anything outside share a cup of coffee but the video below is pretty hilarious nonetheless. Check it out and flip through the rest of clips in the gallery.

—

Photo: Instagram/The Shade Room

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »