50 Cent Asks For Mistrial Because Of Media Coverage, Judge Isn’t Having It

50 Cent is pulling out all the stops to get out of paying Rick Ross’ baby mama more punitive damages for releasing her sex tape. However, the judge isn’t going for his shenanigans and denied a request for a mistrial.

Reports Page Six:

The hip-hop star dispatched his lawyers to Manhattan Supreme Court Monday to demand a mistrial in the sex-tape case because of all the media attention.

While Fitty hid out in his chauffeured black Chevy Suburban sipping a soda, his lawyer, James Renard, whined to the judge, “My concern is there might have been exposure to media that might have influenced the jurors.”

But Justice Paul Wooten said the Queens-born rapper brought his troubles on himself.

The press coverage “is traceable primarily to the defendant, who has been on all sorts of media outlets,” Wooten said in rejecting the mistrial bid.