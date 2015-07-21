Chris Brown Previews ASICS Collaboration [PHOTO]

Recently robbed sneaker aficionado Chris Brown won’t be down for too long, now that he has a collaboration with ASICS in the works.

Taking to his Instagram account, Breezy showcased a full side preview of a low running sneaker sporting gel technology and Colette embroidery.

“This my new wave “ASICS” (look out for my collab with ASICS coming soon),” he captioned in the picture.

Brown is the second Hip-Hop superstar this year to hop on the track with ASICS, following Wale’s VILLA x ASICS Gel Lyte III “Bottle Rocket” Fourth of July inspired kicks.

Peep the Chris Brown ASICS collaboration below. You already know what the kids will be rocking this fall.

—

Photo: Instagram/Chris Brown