Summer Warz: Ghostface Killah Rejects Action Bronson’s Apology

If you’re a fan of well-done beef, bon appetite. The Ghostface/Action Bronson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

While speaking to REVOLT TV, Ghostface flatly said “NO” when asked if his accused clone’s Twitter peace-offering was good enough to dead the issue.

After the Queens rapper told the SportsNation world that the Wu-Tang Clan legend was past his prime, GFK set the rap community ablaze with a fiery vlog where he literally threatened Bronson’s well-being. Bronson then tweeted: “Everyone says things they regret. I respect my elders and the forefathers of this art. Once again, I’m sorry.”

Ghostface is probably still upset his honor was insulted on television and likely needs some more time to cool down. Until then, watch for the hook.

