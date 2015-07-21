Omen ft. J. Cole “Things Change,” KYLE. ft. Buddy “Angel,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.21.15

J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive was preceded by releases from Dreamville newcomers Bas (Last Winter) and Cozz (Cozz & Effect), culminating a major year for the label. Lost in the fray was Omen, an early Dreamville recruit, who waves the Dreamville flag on his long-awaited project Elephant Eyes.

Omen rhymes alongside Cole on a track titled “Things Change,” which can be heard in Wired Tracks below. There you’ll also find new material from rising rapper KYLE., ILOVEMAKONNEN, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/lovekyle/angel-ft-buddy

KYLE. ft. Buddy – “Angel”

ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Leave It There

https://soundcloud.com/1kirko/worry-bout-it-ft-fetty-wap

Kirko Bangz ft. Fetty Wap – “Worry Bout”

SAFE ft. Smoke Dawg – “Hang”

https://soundcloud.com/planetminty/keep-on-winning

Minty Burns ft. Slim Dollars – “Keep On Winning”

Tree – “Pac Dilla”

B.I.C. – “Lil Ugly Mane Joint”