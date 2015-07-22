50 Cent Says Net Worth Is $4.4M, Says Jewelry Is Borrowed & Cars Are Rented

50 Cent‘s new motto should be don’t pay Rick Ross’ baby mama that $5M plus the judge says you owe her or die trying. In court today (July 21), Ferrari claimed all that wealth he rapped about and flaunted on social media was just a facade.

Reports Page Six:

The rapper, ordered to testify about his finances in Manhattan Supreme court Tuesday morning, said that his over-the-top displays of wealth — the bling, the Lamborghinis, Bentleys and Rolls Royces — are all smoke and mirrors.

“Those cars were rented,” admitted the 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

“It’s like music videos, they say action and you see all these fancy cars but everything goes back to the dealership,” he added.

The rings, the chains?

“I borrowed from the jeweler,” he admitted.

In reality, he owns just three gold chains, which he has a jeweler refashion into a new piece every now and then, he said.

And forget about a diamond-studded Rolex–he said he wears a plastic Casio G-Shock instead.