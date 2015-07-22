Rick Ross Sides With Drake In Meek Mill Beef? [Photos]

Today, July 21, has been a crazy day for Hip-Hop in social media. First Action Bronson catches death threats over his war with Ghostface Killah and then Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift almost clawed it out. And now Twitter is currently ablaze after Meek Mill outed Drake as a jealous shark biter sap who doesn’t write his own rhymes.

As the DWMTM rapper was picking Safaree’s manhood apart and calling out Drake for not tweeting his album was in stores, his boss, Rick Ross let off a rather peculiar tweet that he quickly deleted.

We’ll give Rozay the benefit of the doubt and assume he flunked algebra in school but those greater than signs are supposed to be facing the other way, no?

Regardless of the intent, MMG’s most loyal let it be known that he knew who his real friends were tweeting, “Ross is really with me…. I don’t look at no tweet …… It’s really love we don’t act like we cool for the camera!”

Of course, all this madness is giving Twitter new life in the wee hours of this morning. Flip through the gallery to see some hilarious reactions.

—

Photo: Instagram / Rick Ross

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »