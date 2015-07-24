Eminem Answers Fans In Twitter Q&A To Promote Southpaw

Today’s the day Shady Records goes for the haymaker, for the Antoine Fuqua’s new sports drama thriller, Southpaw is in theaters.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams and 50 Cent and chronicles a prize-fighter who has every reason to throw in the towel but gives life one more shot. The accompanying soundtrack for the film is actually a Hip-Hop album that features Eminem, Slaughterhouse, Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$a and yes, 50 Cent, among others.

To promote the flick, Eminem made an extremely rare appearance on social media and hosted a Twitter Q&A where he honed inquiries about the film.

In a recent interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Gyllenhaal (who plays lead character Billy Hope), opened up on the music he listened to in preparation for the role and Eminem was definitely on the top of the playlist.

“Eminem was definitely a major motivator through a lot of it–like every other song,” Gyllenhall revealed.

Peep some of highlights from Eminem’s Twitter Q&A below and on the next few pages.

—

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »