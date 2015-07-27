Jeezy Brings Out Kanye West, Outkast, T.I. & More At TM101 Anniversary Show [Photos]

Classic albums are worth celebrating and Jeezy put on a grandiose performance to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his major label debut, TM101.

The Snowman packed the iconic Fox Theatre (the show was sold out the same day tickets went on sale) and reportedly, the entire audience was there to purposely lose their voice. Maurice Garland was on the scene for BET and according to Jeezy, the event wasn’t exactly a TM101 show. Not to say that was a bad thing, however.

“I know I said this is a Thug Motivation 101 show,” he told his Atlanta natives, “But I lied,” he quipped. “If you’re doing better than you was 10-years ago make some motherf***ing noise,” he yelled, motivating the crowd.

From that point on the surprises poured in by the boatload. Aside from performing TM101 in its entirety, Jeezy also brought out André 3000 for “I Do,” Usher for “Love In The Club,” and Kanye West for a rousing rendition of “Put On.” Other artists who jumped onstage included Big Boi, Mannie Fresh, Lloyd, Bun B, T.I., Lil Scrappy, and most fittingly, Boyz N Da Hood. Other celebs who were in attendance included Monica, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri and more.

Over the weekend, Jeezy hosted a private dinner to relaunch his charity, Street Dreamz Foundation, organized a clean-up community event for a neighborhood in the 4th District.

To quote one of TM101‘s popular singles, “The streets love Jeezy and I love ’em back.”

Flip through the gallery below to see all the highlights from the event.

—

Photos: Thaddaeus McAdams/Exclusive Access

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »