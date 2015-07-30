Ice Cube Says Dr. Dre To Drop Straight Outta Compton-Related Project

According to Ice Cube, Dr. Dre has a new project coming this week but it isn’t the long-awaited Detox album. Instead, fans will have to be held over by a project Cube says was inspired by the Straight Outta Compton movie along with new N.W.A. music on the film’s soundtrack.

Cube sat down with Philadelphia’s Power 99 for the cat regarding the new Dr. Dre record, stating that album will be released this coming Friday (August 1). Flanked by Straight Outta Compton directir F. Gary Gray and his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Cube was all smiles and in total promotion mode for the film.

Although Cube didn’t give up much in the way of details of Dre’s new joint, he did say that the album is what fans have been expecting from the superstar producer and mogul.

More from Billboard:

When DJ Mikey Dredd asked Ice Cube whether the soundtrack would include new N.W.A music, the rapper replied that it would, adding, “Dre is dropping an album inspired by the Compton movie. He’s dropping something on August 1.” He also confirmed that the whole album would be released the same day. “It’s mega, it’s Dr. Dre, it’s what everybody’s been waiting for,” he said. “It’s definitely a dope record, and he’s dropping it all on the same day.” As for the rumored N.W.A reunion tour, Cube says “it’s definitely, definitely possible.”

Check out the video interview of Ice Cube dropping the Dr. Dre news bomb at the 10:25 mark below.

—

Photo: YouTube