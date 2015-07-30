Lil Kim In Danger Of Losing Mansion Over Unpaid Taxes

Lil Kim hasn’t released a studio album since 2005 but maybe the legendary rapper should make her way back to the recording booth.

The IRS has the 41-year-old star born Kimberly Jones on their radar and the end game always has them coming out on top.

Reports Bossip:

With Lil Kim making domestic violence allegations and facing a child custody battle, it’s no wonder that she let her finances lapse. But the IRS doesn’t care, and last month, slapped the pint-sized rapper with a federal tax lien for nearly $127,000. That means the IRS could seize her $3 million, two acre North Jersey mansion, which she bought in 2002, in order to clear the tax debt. Lil Kim is currently fighting her ex, Mr. Papers, for custody of their one-year-old daughter, Royal Reign. Mr. Papers filed for one day a week parental visitation of the tot, and agreed to have a court-appointed monitor supervise the visits. An IRS spokesman told BOSSIP that it doesn’t comment on individual cases. Kim has been in hot water with the taxman before. In 2010, the IRS filed a $510,000 tax lien against her. New York State has three tax warrants totaling $70,628 for back taxes from 2008 through 2010. We’ve reached out to Kim for comment.

The news leaked a day after Lil Kim claimed her child’s father, Mr. Papers used to go upside her head. Obviously, he’s not playing fair either.

Photo: SIPA/WENN.com