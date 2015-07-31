Joe Budden Offers Advice To Meek Mill, Says Drake Is “Calculated”

Joe Budden knows a thing or two about being in a rap beef. After watching the Meek Mill vs. Drake debacle unfold, the New Jersey rapper dropped some advice on Twitter for the former.

This 1 of those times I wish I wasn't a rapper so I could just speak freely… — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 31, 2015

Say what you will about Meek’s belated diss track or Drake’s two volleys, the lion’s share of social media has already crowned Drizzy the victor—at Meek Mill’s slander-filled expense. According to Budden, Meek’s mistake was entering battle unprepared.

“F*ck it, I’ll speak anyway… Too late in my career to be PC now… But being objective here……….,” tweeted Budden. “I get Meek is on tour, but someone has to tell him u can’t wing it when your opponent is this calculated.”

Considering that Meek took offense to Budden saying he lost his edge after getting with Nicki Minaj, don’t expect the Philly rapper to take this advice to heart.

Check out the rest of Budden’s commentary on the following pages.

Fuck it, I'll speak anyway… Too late in my career to be PC now… But being objective here………. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 31, 2015

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »