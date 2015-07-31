Jay Z & Roc Nation Sports Sued $20M For Allegedly Stealing Clients

If the rumors of Jay Z looking to rid himself with TIDAL turn out to be true, this latest lawsuit against his Roc Nation Sports baby marks his 101st problem.

Reports NYDailyNews:

Jay Z and his new boxing agency attempted to lure away a rising young boxing star with promises of fame and fortune even though he was signed with rival promoters, a new lawsuit claims.

The Bronx-based promoter Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing and Artie Pelullo of Banner Promotions filed a $20 million suit on Wednesday in New York State Supreme court alleging that Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports “intentionally interfered with an Exclusive Promotional Agreement” they have with world champion Demetrius Andrade.

According to a copy of a complaint obtained by the Daily News, Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports offered to give Andrade $550,000 to reject a fight DeGuardia and Pelullo had negotiated with Showtime under the guise that Roc Nation would buy out his contract and become his new promoter.

The suit says Andrade pulled out of the Showtime deal, but the WBO junior middleweight champion never received the money he was promised by Roc Nation, which also never purchased his contract from DeGuardia and Pelullo.

Roc Nation Sports declined comment on Thursday.