Dr. Dre Dropping Compton: The Soundtrack, Explains Detox Jig

Detox is still a mythological construct, but Dr. Dre is dropping a new album. The Beats By Dre founder announced today that he will be dropping Compton: The Soundtrack on August 7, exclusively via Apple Music.

The news came on Dre’s Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy, and he delivered the artwork via a Twitter post, because it’s 2015.

Not so coincidentally, the biopic about that little group he started called N.W.A, the F. Gary Gray directed Straight Outta Compton, is in theaters August 14. Inspired by his work on the film, the project features Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Jill Scott, Ice Cube and more across 16 tracks.

It was Cube who first dropped dime that Dre was releasing an album. As for Detox, Dre says scrapped the project because it just wasn’t up to his standards.

Check out the artwork for Compton: The Soundtrack, out August 7, as well as the tracklist, below.

01 Intro

02 Talk About It [ft. King Mez & Justus]

03 Genocide [ft. Kendrick Lamar, Marsha Ambrosius & Candice Pillay]

04 It’s All on Me [ft. Justus & BJ the Chicago Kid]

05 All in a Day’s Work [ft. Anderson Paak & Marsha Ambrosius]

06 Darkside/Gone [ft. King Mez, Marsha Ambrosius & Kendrick Lamar]

07 Loose Cannons [ft. Xzibit & COLD 187um]

08 Issues [ft. Ice Cube & Anderson Paak]

09 Deep Water [ft. Kendrick Lamar & Justus]

10 One Shot One Kill [ft. Snoop Dogg]

11 Just Another Day [ft. Asia Bryant]

12 For the Love of Money [ft. Jill Scott & Jon Connor]

13 Satisfaction [ft. Snoop Dogg, Marsha Ambrosius & King Mez]

14 Animals [ft. Anderson Paak]

15 Medicine Mane [ft. Eminem, Candice Pillay & Anderson Paak]

16 Talking to My Diary

Photo: Beats 1