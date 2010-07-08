New Music: Gucci Mane x Busta Rhymes

A new day brings new music, with the latest coming from the likes of Gucci Mane and Busta Rhymes.
Up first, this should be the most left-field collaboration of 2010…maybe ever.
“Poltergeist” feat. Talib Kweli [Download]
In an attempt to relive the “Touch It” era, Bussa Bus assembles an elite team for his latest smash.
“Stop The Party” feat.Cam’Ron, T.I., Ghostface Killah & DMX [Download]
Weigh in and give your thoughts on the newest tracks from both rappers. Check more WIRED TRACKS here.
