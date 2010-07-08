CLOSE
Home > Busta Rhymes

New Music: Gucci Mane x Busta Rhymes

Leave a comment

A new day brings new music, with the latest coming from the likes of Gucci Mane and Busta Rhymes.

Up first, this should be the most left-field collaboration of 2010…maybe ever.

“Poltergeist” feat. Talib Kweli [Download]

In an attempt to relive the “Touch It” era, Bussa Bus assembles an elite team for his latest smash.

“Stop The Party” feat.Cam’Ron, T.I., Ghostface Killah & DMX [Download]

]

Weigh in and give your thoughts on the newest tracks from both rappers.  Check more WIRED TRACKS here.

download , ghostface killah , hip hop news , New Music , talib kweli

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close