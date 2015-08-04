2 Shot Outside J. Cole Concert In New Jersey

J. Cole‘s Forest Hill Drive Tour has been marred by a shooting. Last night (August 3), two men were shot in Holmdel, New Jersey reportedly after the concert that included Big Sean was already over.

Reports the New York Daily News:

At least two people were shot outside a concert by rappers J. Cole and Big Sean in Holmdel, N.J. Monday night, police said. The shooting was reported at 11:14 p.m., after the show headlined by J. Cole finished at the PNC Bank Arts Center, New Jersey State Police Sgt. First Class Gregory Williams told the Daily News. The victims, both men, are at a local hospital in critical condition, he said. Witness Omayma Bougdour, 18, told the Daily News the shooting happened “over an argument” that broke out in the parking lot. She said she heard gunshots while walking to her car.

Let’s keep in mind that Cole and Big Sean had absolutely nothing to do with this violence. According to a witness, the victims may have been shot after harassing a woman.

Another witness, Mike Lefanto, said he saw the two soon-to-be-victims speaking to a woman in the parking lot, “talking about her body.” Out of nowhere, a man approached them and fired about seven shots, he said. “He took those two dudes out right away,” said Lefanto, who was walking to his car with his 13-year-old daughter, Bella. “It looked like he knew what he was doing.”

Lefanto took a pic of paramedics working on one of the victims and shared it on Twitter, see below..

J. Cole’s Forest Hills Drive Tour hits Madison Square Garden tonight.

