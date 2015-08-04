2 Dead After Shooting At OVO Fest After Party

A night that was supposed to be full of revelry (and comedy at the expense of Meek Mill) has unfortunately ended in death. Two people (a man and a woman) are dead and three are in critical condition after a shooting at the official OVO Fest after party in Toronto early this morning (Aug. 4).

A man and woman are dead and three people seriously injured after an early morning shooting during the OVO Fest after-party in and around the Muzik nightclub on the CNE grounds.

The incident started inside Muzik nightclub near Dufferin St. shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said at a morning news briefing on the scene. One or two people were shot at the bar before the shooting spilled onto the street, police said. Paramedics confirm that one person was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the second person was pronounced dead in hospital. The dead were described as in their 20s and 30s

Three males were also seriously injured and taken to different hospitals.

OVO Fest went down at the Molson Amphitheatre while Muzik was the site of it’s official after party. In a press conference, the authorities noted that event organizers did their best to control the crowd and the shooting occurred when the party was winding down.

With two people being shot at a J. Cole concert last night, wait for mainstream media stories about violence plaguing Hip-Hop shows in 3, 2, 1…

