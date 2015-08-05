Future Tweets Subliminals At Ciara, Russell Wilson Keeps It Classy [Photos]

In lieu of the flurry of recent events, we’re admittedly a bit late to the Future vs. Ciara debacle that spilled out into a lot of unnecessary opinions online. It appears the Atlanta rapper had choices words for his former beau via Twitter after photos of his son with Ciara’s current love, NFL star Russell Wilson, surfaced online.

It all began when last Friday (July 31), Ciara took her 14-month-old son, Future Zahir, to the Seahawks practice field to meet with Wilson. The star Seattle Seahawks quarterback was seen hugging the young child in one shot, which had several folks, including T.I., deep in their feelings over the matter.

But it was Future’s tweets that seemed to have the most bite to them, continuing a subliminal war of words that has been ongoing since their bitter and public split in August of 2014.

“Never make a permanent decision over a temporary circumstance #umtoobossedup,” tweeted Future last Saturday. He continued with, “Don’t direct my tweets to kno punk ass hoe.”

Future also continued to stunt on the ‘Gram, but fans are using the public posts to roast the Dirty Sprite 2 rapper for his jabs all the same.

So far, Wilson has taken the high road and kept it all about bible verses and football on his Twitter timeline. Ciara has done the same, hopefully in a bid that this will blow over easy, but we somehow doubt that.

Check the following pages to check out Future’s tweets and some of the responses from others on the matter of his ex, Ciara, taking their son around Russell Wilson.

Never make a permanent decision over a temporary circumstance #umtoobossedup — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 2, 2015

—

Photo: WENN

