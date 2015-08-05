50 Cent Provides Bankruptcy Court Documents On How He Wastes His Money

50 Cent is still trying to duck and dodge Rick Ross’ baby mama’s hefty settlement with claims that he’s not and rich and not lying.

Business Insider was in court with the much publicized rap star in bankruptcy court where he alleged that his monthly expenses topped $108,000 including a ridiculous $5,000 a month tab for gardening at his Hartford, Connecticut mansion.

Although Fiddy maintains he has a monthly income of $185,000 (thanks to music royalties and interest off his various business investments) he still has first world problems like bodyguards and security, wardrobe upgrades and pool maintenance to worry about. According to Billboard, he also has to pay his stylist, his barber and his fitness coach out of his own pocket.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old rapper born Curtis Jackson was ordered to pay Lastonia Levinson $5 million (with another $2 million in punitive damages) for his role in facilitating her personal home sex video across the Internet in 2009. Fiddy has since made multiple claims to the court and even deliberately being photographed wearing cheap watches to appear he doesn’t have cash flow of an A-list celebrity.

TheRichest pegs his net worth to be around $155 million so…the truth will eventually be set free at some point.

