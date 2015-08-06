50 Cent Looking To Rent Out His Money Pit Mansion

If you’re constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul, then 50 Cent is just like you. The Queens rapper with money liquidity issues is looking to lease out his Connecticut mansion thanks to its $75,000 a month carrying costs.

Reports TMZ:

Since he filed for bankruptcy, 50’s been trying to dig out from under his debts, and during a meeting of his creditors on Wednesday … his lawyers revealed the rapper is now trying to sublet the mansion which features 21 bedrooms, 9 kitchens, and even a freakin’ CASINO!

No word on how much 50’s asking, but bankruptcy docs show he’d been paying $72,000 per month just for maintenance on the place.

The mansion is financially cursed — previous owner Mike Tyson went bankrupt while living there, and a Lithuanian businessman also went belly up when he called it home.