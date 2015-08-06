Drake Reunites With Degrassi Co-Stars In Toronto [Photos]

Canada, namely Toronto, is winning right now and they can thank Drake for that. After a hugely successful–Meek Mill slandering–OVO Fest, the hometown hero is still hanging out a home and ran into a few of his Degrassi co-stars at the premiere of a new web series titled We Are Disorderly.

Before he was the game’s top Hip-Hop artist, Drake was best known as Wheelchair Jimmy for his stint on the Canadian TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation.

At the premiere, Drake ran into Lauren Collins (who played Miz Paige Michalchuk) Daniel Clark (who stared as Sean) and Adamo Ruggiero (Marco) for some Instagram greatness that Collins captioned: “Some old friends got together last night at the #wearedisorderly premiere.”

Meanwhile a new iteration named Degrassi: Next Class has found its way onto Netflix.

Check out the mini-Degrassi reunion on the next couple of pages. Don’t ever say Drizzy forgot his roots.

