Hillary Clinton Took Selfies With Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Hilary Clinton is heavy on the presidential campaign trial and hosted a star-studded fundraising event in Los Angeles Thursday night. While the Republican Party hopefuls clashed in their first televised debate in Cleveland, the former First Lady took a selfie with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kardashian made the most of her moment as one of the attendees at a fundraiser in Hollywood at Justin Bieber’s producer’s home according to NBC News. The outlet also added that Usher and Tom Hanks were also in the building along with Kardashian and West.

Earlier in the evening, Kardashian posted on Instagram hopes that Clinton would take a photo with her.

Well, dreams do come true because Clinton took the snap with Kardashian with her husband squeezing into the shot as well. And as evidenced by the caption in the photo above, it looks like Kardashian is already placing her bets on Team Clinton taking the White House in 2016.

After last night’s GOP debate in Cleveland, it’s looking a little shaky for that side but there’s still several months to go before anyone knows who’ll be on the Democratic and Republican ticket so let’s just hold our horses.

Photo: Instagram