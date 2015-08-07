Creators Of Dr. Dre’s New Album React To Their Accomplishment [Photos]

Dr. Dre’s new album, Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre, is no longer a myth or figment of rap fan’s imaginations. It’s a reality, it’s not Detox and it’s in stores now.

Naturally, with the 50-year-old Hip-Hop legend’s current occupation, the project streamed exclusively only Apple Music and is currently available exclusively on iTunes.

Early reviews have started to creep in and the general consensus appears for it to be a rock-solid affair from a monumental figure with nothing left to prove–but he still pushes the manilla envelope regardless.

Per his usual work methods, Dre utilized the services of a gang of hungry artists to insert their creative puzzle pieces for what is said to be his final curtain call as far as solo albums are concerned.

While that remains to be seen, peep what the artists who worked on Dr. Dre’s new album (and several other members of the Hip-Hop community) had to say.

THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER DR.DRE — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 7, 2015

Big day for music today. @DrDre did it again with #Compton! More than honored to play my part: http://t.co/5oCbRcclAG — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 7, 2015

