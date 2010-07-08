Kanye Visits King Tut’s Great-Grandmother’s Coffin With Just As Much Gold

Kanye West recently took a visit to King Tut’s great-grandmothers coffin.

The sarcophagus that is at Discovery Times Square Exposition in New York City, might have been outshined by the huge gold chain of the Egyption God Horus that Ye had around his neck. Debuted at the BET Awards, the Jacob & Co. chain is estimated to be valued at 300,000 dollars and has enough gold that would make King Tut’s whole family proud.

Ye who has been focusing on finishing his latest album, has gotten rid of all distractions, including his model girlfriend Amber Rose, as previously reported. The album scheduled to release later this year contains features with Hip-Hop’s hottest female emcee Nicki Minaj and will feature his new hit single Power.

Ye is also scheduled to appear in South Korea soon with fellow Chicago native Lupe Fiasco. The two will be headlining South Korea’s “Summer Week & T Music Festival” which is set for August 6th and 7th. The 2 day event will feature electro and dance live sets as well as Hip-hop and R&B.