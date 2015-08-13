Win Tix To See Joey Bada$$ On #WorldDominationTour

Pro Era front man Joey Bada$$ will be hitting stages all across the world, this fall. We’re giving his Stateside fans a chance to see the Brooklyn native live in concert — for free!

Phase 3 of the #WorldDominationTour is the highly anticipated Beastcoast Takeover featuring Denzel Curry, Bishop Nehru and Nyck Caution. The madness kicks off this Sept. 19 at Vogue Theater in Vancouver, BC, CA and closes Nov. 7 at Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin, TX.

Three (3) fans, will be given two (2) tickets each to see Pro Era and Friends on stage. You must live or plan to visit one of these locations on said date:

Philadelphia, PA – Oct 11

Orlando, FL – Oct 22

Atlanta, GA – Oct 26

How to win:

Follow @HipHopWired and @joeybadass on Twitter and answer the following question using the #ProEraHHW hashtag…

Which Pro Era member produced songs on Joey’s debut album and which songs were they?

Please indicate which tour stop you prefer… For more information on ticket prices and tour stops, visit HERE. Good luck!

—

Photo: Joey Badass