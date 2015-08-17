Dr. Dre’s Compton Debuts At No. 2 On Billboard 200

Dr. Dre’s new album, Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre, isn’t exactly the critically acclaimed masterpiece we’ve grown accustomed to getting from the legendary producer.

None the matter; he still came out the gate strong with its Billboard 200 debut. Not to mention its release obviously helped the film Straight Outta Compton work wonders at the box office.

Reports Billboard:

Back on the Billboard 200, Dr. Dre’s new Compton album makes a strong start at No. 2 with 295,000 equivalent album units (of which 276,000 are pure sales). The set — his third, and first in nearly 16 years — is exclusively available for purchase through the iTunes Store, and streaming through the Apple Music service. (The album, released through Aftermath/Interscope Records, is exclusive to Apple and iTunes for its first two weeks of release.) Though the album is named Compton, it is not a soundtrack to Straight Outta Compton, the new film about Dre’s breakthrough years in the group N.W.A. (There is no soundtrack album for the movie.) Certainly, interest in the film helped the album’s debut, and vice versa. The movie opened with $56 million earned at the U.S. and Canada box office over the Aug. 14-16 weekend. Dre’s previous album, Dr. Dre — 2001, was released in 1999 and peaked at No. 2. It spent four nonconsecutive weeks in the runner-up slot. Dre’s first album, The Chronic, peaked at No. 3 for six nonconsecutive weeks in 1993. Compton also debuts at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, his third chart-topper on that list. The Chronic ruled for eight weeks and 2001 led the ranking for four frames.

Despite falling short of the No. 1 aspirations, all of Dr. Dre’s proceeds of the album will go on to build a recreational center in the city of Compton. Consider this as an absolute win.

