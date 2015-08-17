Detoxed: Rap Albums That Got Permanently Shelved [Photos]

The immediate success of Dr. Dre’s new album, Compton: A Soundtrack has put the final nail in the coffin of the mythical Detox. The latter will be remembered as the best album never to do it but Dre himself said it was it wack so there probably will never be a campaign to unearth it.

Despite the missed opportunity, The Good Doctor isn’t the first artist to have a Neveruary 32nd release date on a studio album. Peep below to get an overview several other rap albums that got permanently shelved. Some of these were doomed from the start while many of them had no excuses to ever drop. If Chinese Democracy could come out…

50 Cent – Power of the Dollar

Best Known Song: “How to Rob”

A shook Columbia Records pulled the plug on Fiddy’s debut after he was infamously shot nine times. Shady Records saw opportunity in the situation and the rest, they say, is history.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »