CLOSE
HomeNews

Fat Joe’s Air Jordans Explode

Leave a comment

Okay, Fat Joe‘s Air Jordans didn’t explode. But he did have an epic sneaker malfunction after un-deadstocking a pair of Air Jordan 6 DMPs.

After 10 years on ice, Fat Joe threw on the kicks and the sole cracked and basically ripped off.

“This is that bull sh*t. save the OG’s for years and the soul rips off the first time you wear them #hardtimesofasneakercollecter,” read the caption of a pic of wrecked kicks.

Cold game.

Below is what the sneakers are supposed to look like. See Joe Crack’s on the flip.

[H/T Complex]

video_image-127216

Photo: Instagram

Fat Joe

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close