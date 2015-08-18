Fat Joe’s Air Jordans Explode

Okay, Fat Joe‘s Air Jordans didn’t explode. But he did have an epic sneaker malfunction after un-deadstocking a pair of Air Jordan 6 DMPs.

After 10 years on ice, Fat Joe threw on the kicks and the sole cracked and basically ripped off.

“This is that bull sh*t. save the OG’s for years and the soul rips off the first time you wear them #hardtimesofasneakercollecter,” read the caption of a pic of wrecked kicks.

Cold game.

Below is what the sneakers are supposed to look like. See Joe Crack’s on the flip.

