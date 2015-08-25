A$AP Rocky Says Supporting Pimp C’s Widow Is “His Duty” [VIDEO]

You can examine just about any rapper’s family tree and see UGK at the root of it. During the recent Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ & Galaxy Note5 Launch Event, A$AP Rocky expressed why the late, great Pimp C is such an important part of his artistry DNA.

“I have to,” the Harlemnite tells HipHopDX, in regards to assisting Pimp C’s widow, Chinara Butler, with upcoming posthumous album, Long Live The Pimp. “It’s my duty, 100 percent. As much inspiration, as many times I done said that man’s name on record, it’s the least I can do. For anybody. It’s not even just because I, you know, tit for tat. It’s just out my heart. It’d be my honor to be a part of that. That would be a great accomplishment for me.”

A$AP Rocky has enjoyed a big year thus far, with his sophomore studio album, At.Long.Last.ASAP debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He’s currently taking the good music on the road alongside Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples and Danny Brown on a new tour.

“I just wanted to bring Tyler on tour with me,” Rocky says of the “Rocky & Tyler” tour, which is set to kick off September 19 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts. “Tyler to me, in my eyes, is a young legend, a well-respected creator. He’s himself. He’s a weirdo goofball. I respect him. I f**k with him for that. That muthaf**ka cracks me up and I respect his art, his vision a lot more. Muthaf**kas ain’t f**king with it, so it’s just love and respect to anybody creative at this point because it’s not a lot out there. He’s definitely creative. Him and a lot of his boys. I can say that. Shout outs to Earl [Sweatshirt].”

Watch the entire video below where he also explains why 2015 Hip-Hop is making last year look rather pitiful.

—

Photo: WireImage for Samsung