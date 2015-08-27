Common Comments On Drake and Serena Williams [VIDEO]

Almost as soon as photos of Drake and Serena Williams making out hit the Internets, trolls began wondering what would be Common‘s reaction. The Chicago rapper was recently asked about the tennis star and Drizzy rekindling their romance and he was nothing but gracious.

Common maintained that he and Serena Williams are still friends and that if she’s happy, he’s happy.

“Serena’s a friend of mine. That’s my friend. We dated, that’s done. That’s been done a long time ago,” Common told TMZ. “She’s doing supergood on the tennis [court]. She’s incredible. As long as [she’s] happy I’m good.”

Class act.

—

Photo: TMZ