Kanye West To Make Sure Man Trading Kidney For Yeezys Gets Replacement Sneakers

A Michigan man made news when he was willing to trade his coveted pair of adidas Yeezy Boosts for a new kidney, or two. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian heard about his plight and will make sure he gets a replacement pair if he gets any takers.

Reports TMZ:

Matt Neal, a 26-year-old Michigan man has Berger’s disease, which causes kidney failure. He’s on a transplant waiting list but perilously far down. So he came up with the idea of trading his Yeezys for an organ.

Kanye and Kim heard his story and were moved … they say if he ends up making the trade they’ll give him a brand new pair of the impossible to get pricey kicks.

Now the tough news. Federal law makes it illegal for anyone to offer money or merchandise in return for an organ. There’s no wiggle room … the law is clear.

Short story … Matt needs help. The good news … Matt’s Facebook solicitation has moved lots of people, some of whom say they’ll donate a kidney for free, which is totally legal.