Kanye West announced that he is running for President of the United States in 2020 during his acceptance of the Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Was Yeezy being serious?

Does it really matter?

Taylor Swift present West with the award after a montage extolling the rapper’s greatness, which he surely agreed with.

Watch some quotables from the speech below while we wait for the full version to be made available.

—

Photo MTV