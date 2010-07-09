Drake Says He’s “Inspired” By Kanye West’s New Album [Video]

As Drake continues to make headlines with his album sales and chart topping singles, the Young Money rapper is speaking out on the inspiration he gets from greats in the game, Kanye West in particular.

As previously reported Drizzy’s been the topic of discussion for canceling a slew of European dates to help his mother recover from surgery and was sued by Playboy over his #1 single.

Moving on from his transgressions, Drizzy’s speaking on one of the rappers that have inspired him to step his game up.

In an interview with Funkmaster Flex for MTV, Drizzy says that Yeezy has been inspiration for his future project and credits him for “scaring” him into working harder.

When asked by the DJ what projects he’s looking forward to he responds,

“Very much looking forward to the Kanye’s album because I need to be scared and inspired for my second project.”

Moving on from Good A** Job which many feared would leak in its entirety Thursday, the two Hip-Hop heads discussed Yeezy’s single “Power.”

Reflecting on the track and deeming Kanye a “genius”, Drake says he’s especially excited because he’s had a chance to hear other tracks from the project as well.

“That had to happen it was bound to happen. Kanye’s a genius. I’m excited for the rest of that album because I’ve heard some things people haven’t heard.”

Check out Drake talking to Funkmaster Flex below.