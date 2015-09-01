The White House Comments On Kanye West Presidential Bid

Are you taking Kanye West‘s alleged run for President of the United States in 2020 seriously? No matter, because even the White House has commented.

The Associated Press reports that White House press secretary Josh Earnest, while traveling with the POTUS on Air Force One to Alaska, stated that he looks “forward to seeing what slogan he chooses to embroider on his campaign hat” when asked about Yeezy’s announcement.

Yeezy For Preezy, maybe?

It was while accepting his Vanguard Award at the MTV VMA’s this past Sunday that West revealed his plans for 2020.

Bet he’s regretting the whole Confederate flag on his tour gear now, eh?

—

Photo: MTV