Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Issues Statement, Allegedly Doing Interviews For A Fee

Chris Brown‘s baby mama thinks y’all got her all wrong. Nia Guzman has issued a statement vehemently denying her involvement with that guy who happens to be wanted by authorities for felony forgery.

Allegedly the attention from fans and paparazzi have forced Guzman to relocate from her Texas home.

“The allegations that have been made against Nia Guzman are completely false. Nia has not been in a dating relationship with Ba for several months and she has no criminal record and has never took part in any criminal activity with Ba,” reads an official statement from her press rep. “Also, Nia is not trying to obtain any fame or additional money from Chris Brown other than the child support that is expected for the raising of their child and she asks that the press and general pubic would stop hurling false accusations at her and her daughter.”

Who accused baby Royalty of anything but being a cutie, though?

Reportedly, Chris Brown aims to use Guzman’s involvement with the aforementioned wanted man, King Ba, against her during their battle for custody.

Sources also tell Hip-Hop Wired that Guzman may be doing interviews in the future, to whoever is willing to pay her for her time.

Photo: Instagram