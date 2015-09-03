Gucci Mane Autobiography Coming In 2016?

When one thinks of all the great stories behind the rise of a successful music act, Gucci Mane is surely at the top of the list, no?

The currently incarcerated rapper’s team announced via Twitter that Gucci Mane will release an autobiography sometime in 2016, which promises to reveal more about the man behind the moniker.

As reported by Complex, the folks manning Gucci Mane’s Twitter account shared details of the yet unnamed autobiography. The tweets began flying in Wednesday afternoon with scant details about the book yet plenty about Guwop’s place in the game. There was mention of Gucci’s prolific releases, and it’s hard to argue with that assertion considering the sheer volume of music he’s released although he’s in jail until 2017 on federal gun charges.

“An autobiography of the life of Guccimane is also on the horizon and will be released within the next year,” read the leading tweet of the announcement from Gucci’s camp.

“Gucci is looking to capitalize off of all avenues from merchandising and touring, to social media, endorsements, and television,” added a following tweet.

Gucci has certainly been involved in the careers of some of the biggest acts in the South, and his team made sure to remind everyone of the vital role he’s played in growing the scene there.

Considering the Trapology mixtape Gucci delivered this summer and an upcoming movie this fall, there’s no reason to doubt the Trap House rapper on his designs in becoming an author. Will you be reading? Sound off in the comments if so.

He has been called the most influential artist of this generation and definitely is one of the most prolific. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 2, 2015

—

Photo: Instagram/Gucci Mane