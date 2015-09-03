Ja Rule Blasts Wikipedia For Inaccuracies & Combats Inevitable Slander [Photos]

Ja Rule showed his age yesterday when he admitted to scrolling through his own Wikipedia page and didn’t agree with the user-uploaded information.

“Wikipedia is the most inaccurate sh*t ever lol how are they still in business??? Anyway somebody fix my sh*t, I’m 5’9 not 5’6,” the 39-year-old rapper, born Jeffrey Atkins, tweeted. The blurb about his height has since been altered but his “Early Life” bio on the free encyclopedia is still rooted in back-handed truths.

“When Atkins was five, his mother gave birth to a stillborn baby named Kristen, leaving him as an only child. (He talks about Kristen in the song “Daddy’s Little Baby.”) Atkins attended Public School 134 in Hollis, a school he has described as having a predominantly black student body. He said he got into many fights at the school because of his small size, so his mother transferred him to Middle School 172 in Glen Oaks, which he described as a “white school”. Atkins earned his GED in February 2012.

It didn’t take but the single tweet for followers and his haters to dig into him deep that complaining about Wikipedia’s inaccuracies is like being mad at an airport for being loud and they let him have it with their best Twitter one-liners.

Ja didn’t hesitate to “clap back” and the commentary and let folks know he lived in a mansion next to Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. (Cue: side-eyes galore.) He also tweeted a picture of his mugshot during his recent stint in prison that showed him to be more 5’7″ than anything.

If you’re somewhat confused as to why Ja Rule is still making headlines, especially for a rapper whose last proper release was actually in 2004, look at your calendar and do the math. He’s ready, set, go for a reality show on MTV later this fall.

