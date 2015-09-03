CLOSE
Hit-Boy Grabs Pusha T & Quentin Miller For Zoomin’ EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Hit-Boy is all about putting in work for the greater good of Hip-Hop and that is very much exhibited on his new Zoomin’ extended player.

The five-track offering may zoom by faster than the Grammy Award-winning rap star in any given two-wheeled bike but there still are plenty of jewels to be absorbed within the timespace.

Pusha T and Drake’s close friend Quentin Miller hop on board on the radio-ready “Bussin Moves” and seeing that Hit and the late, great Notorious B.I.G. share the same birthday, “Absurd May 21st” is a fitting headnodding anthem–with a Bad Boy co-sign.

From the time being, call ya boy, Uncle 💤oom. Listen to the Zoomin’ EP down below and download it here but don’t get too attached to it. His studio debut album is dropping at the top of 2016.

