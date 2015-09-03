Hit-Boy Grabs Pusha T & Quentin Miller For Zoomin’ EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Hit-Boy is all about putting in work for the greater good of Hip-Hop and that is very much exhibited on his new Zoomin’ extended player.

The five-track offering may zoom by faster than the Grammy Award-winning rap star in any given two-wheeled bike but there still are plenty of jewels to be absorbed within the timespace.

Pusha T and Drake’s close friend Quentin Miller hop on board on the radio-ready “Bussin Moves” and seeing that Hit and the late, great Notorious B.I.G. share the same birthday, “Absurd May 21st” is a fitting headnodding anthem–with a Bad Boy co-sign.

From the time being, call ya boy, Uncle oom. Listen to the Zoomin’ EP down below and download it here but don’t get too attached to it. His studio debut album is dropping at the top of 2016.





Photos: HS87