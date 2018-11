Today is a high holy holiday for the Beyhive since it is their queen Beyonce‘s birthday. While Jay Z’s better half turns 34, the Internets is celebrating.

Yes, there are haters going out of their way to shade and throw salt on Bey, but it’s not really working.

Check out the best #BeyDay tweet below and on the following pages.

Happy Born Day Beyonce!

#BeyDay πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ so many haters out today but me and the rest of the BeyHive are out here like 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/3PnrO2HVSE — face up to your own problems (@TheGirlintheAvi) September 4, 2015

—

Photo: WENN.com/Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »